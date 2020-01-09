Assam Against CAA: ‘Pushing Others Towards a Fire We Are Avoiding’

Guwahati, known as the ‘lahelahe’ city (‘lahelahe’ means ‘slow’ in Assamese) owing to its laidback pace, seems to have been held by the shoulders and shaken out of its sleep.

With the Citizenship Amendment Bill being passed and thereafter becoming the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), many indigenous tribes of the northeast find themselves in a soup, with their culture, language, heritage and very identity being threatened. Especially when these people had already been fighting battles to find representation in mainstream media and culture. When was the last time you saw a mainstream film featuring a character from the northeast as the protagonist? Congratulations, if you could think of at least one. Chances are, you will fail.

So the seemingly ‘harmless’ CAA pushed the entire region out onto the streets in the cold winters, with young and old alike singing slogans and songs of the motherland, risking their lives.