And Just Like That, Political Correctness Killed Sex and the City

And just like that, the dominant feeling is that of a quickly growing embarrassment. Carrie has gone from keeping her sweaters in the oven to talking about the quality of salmon, avoiding talking as much as possible about sex even if she wanted to participate at all costs in a podcast about sexuality in the days of non-binary and woke culture.

Miranda quit her job as a corporate lawyer “after the Muslim ban” and is now studying to become a civil rights champion, not realizing the limits of her privilege. Charlotte confirms herself as the worst written character, a typical Momzilla who doesn't even try to deal with the world out of her Upper East Side flat. She is devasted by botox and lip-pumping stuff, Carrie has more extensions than thoughts, Miranda is a usual radical chic, so she keeps her hair grey and her fights worth. Samantha is gone, and maybe that was the best choice to be made. There's no sex anymore in the city, and almost no life left.