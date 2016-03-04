“Yuvraj’s Form Won Us The 2007 T20 World Cup,” Says Piyush Chawla

Injured after just one game of the tournament, Piyush Chawla recalls his favourite memories from India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning campaign.

The ‘lucky charm’ who also was part of the 2011 World Cup winning team, Piyush Chawla takes us through Yuvraj’s blistering form, Venkatesh Prasad’s bowl-out training sessions and Joginder Sharma’s final over.

