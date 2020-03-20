How to Work From Home, As Told By An HR Expert

Video Producer: Shelly WaliaCameraperson: Athar RatherVideo Editor: Kunal Mehra

Whether they like it not, small and large companies across the country have been forced to consider, if not fully implement, the work from home model for their employees.

The outbreak of COVID-19 across the world has reconfigured social norms and compelled governments and corporations to reorient themselves to a new way of working – the remote working model.

“For employees and employers, it’s a first time experience for many people. There’s so many things attached to working from home and you have this unique situation in front of you,” said Rajneesh Singh, an HR professional for the last 30 years.

From what the management can do to ease the transition to how employees can be productive despite staying home, here are some tips and tricks for those on both sides of the coin.