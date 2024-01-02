'Will Fight Till End': Once Branded a 'Witch', Jharkhand Woman Now Saves Lives

Chhutni Mahato, a housewife and resident of Madkamdih village in Saraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, ran away from her husband's house along with two of her three children on the intervening night of 4-5 August 1995. Chhutni was convinced that her in-laws, with the help of other villagers, will kill her. Her fears weren't unfounded.

Barely two days earlier, on 3 August 1995, the villagers had organised a panchayat and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on her – as they accused her of witchcraft. The next day, on 4 August, she was forced to eat human excreta.

Chhutni, who fled from her village after she overheard plans of her own killing in the dead of the night, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021.