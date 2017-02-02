What Would Khushwant Singh Say: In Conversation with Rahul Singh

It’s the birth anniversary of Khushwant Singh: the Grand Old Man or Dirty Old Man (depends on how you see it) of India. One of the most prolific writers and columnists this country has ever seen, Singh also left his uncompromisingly liberal stamp on Indian polity, with no regard of what people thought of him – ever.

The Quint met up with his son, Rahul Singh, also a distinguished journalist with a similar love for secularism, tolerance and questioning the status quo as his father. Sitting in his old, Colaba house accented with wooden antiques and with books spilling out of every wall and shelf, Rahul Singh gets candid.