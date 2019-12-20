Unnao Rape Case: Here Are the Key Highlights From the Judgment

Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court sentenced ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment on Friday, 20 December.

On Monday, Sengar was convicted by a Delhi trial court for the rape of a minor woman in Unnao in 2017. Judge Dharmesh Sharma pronounced the verdict to a packed courtroom at the Tis Hazari courthouse, with the survivor’s mother present.

The court also criticised CBI for delaying the charge sheet and for its ‘patriarchal’ approach. In the video here, women at The Quint read out key highlights from the judgment.

Sengar has been convicted under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), as the court found the girl had been a minor at the time of the offence.

Sengar’s co-accused, Shashi Singh, was acquitted after the judge decided to give her the benefit of the doubt. Singh was alleged to have brought the girl to Sengar’s house.