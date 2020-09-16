Eating at Restaurants 170 Days After Lockdown: Risks to Consider

With Unlock 4 and metro services opening on one hand and increasing COVID cases on the other, we all are in a fix to figure out whether it's time to be brave enough to step out or stay at home. Well, some of us are in the middle.

Knowing that it's not a risk-free activity, people have started to eat out.

I went to a few restaurants in Delhi keeping in mind the SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.