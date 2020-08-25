‘No Money for Food, Rent’: How COVID Upset a Blind Couple’s Life

Dharman was standing at the side of the road, wearing his warmest smile and waving in the air. When he heard me call out his name, he led the way into a narrow street, tugged at the iron wire wound around the wooden gate and invited us into his home. The board ‘Kannu theriyadhavar theru’ (the blind people’s street) stood in our way. Uganthai’s ‘Vaanga, vaanga! Kaapi saapadareengala?’ (Welcome! Would you like some coffee?) was heard even before we could see her, and as she appeared, little Rohit was seen too – coyly hiding behind his mother.



40-year-old Dharman and Uganthai are a visually challenged couple living in Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu. As the pandemic altered lives, instilling fear of touching things before sanitising them, this couple faced their worst fear – how can the blind survive without touching?

But with that posing a majorhealth risk, they have been confined to their homes for months now, reeling from financial stress, struggling to make ends meet.