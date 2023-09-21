'Katrina Is My Critic and Mom Is My Biggest Cheerleader': Vicky Kaushal

The Great Indian Family, starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar, is all set for its theatrical release on 22 September. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the comedy family drama is about Bhajan Kumar (played by Kaushal), a religious Hindu man, who realises that he is Muslim by birth.
The Quint caught up with Kaushal ahead of the film's release and spoke to him about his role, what family means to him, his journey in the film industry, and more.
Speaking about his initial days in the industry, Vicky shared, "In retrospect, right now it looks very scary. Getting to know that there's an audition going on for a lead role was a privilege in itself. The go-to auditions that you would come to know about would be ad films, TV, or secondary roles in films. To get to know that somebody is auditioning and looking for a lead role was a one-in-a thousand kind of opportunity. But back in the day, I was enjoying every day of it, even when I didn't have work."
Speaking about his biggest cheerleader and critic, the actor added,
"I feel mothers are the biggest cheerleaders, even when you are down in the dumps. So, that would be my mom for me. But the biggest and most important critic that I have in my life is my wife. Katrina is really honest with how she feels, be it good, bad, or ugly. And that, for me, is very important."Vicky said.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
