Breathing Life Into the Goddess: The Anatomy of a Durga Idol

Then comes the Saaj or the ornamentation of the goddess. There are two kinds of saaj – Sholar saaj and Daaker saaj.

During the Sholar saaj, the idol is decorated with the white core of the shola reed that grows in marshlands.

The Daaker saaj, on the other hand, has a fascinating origin story. Wealthy devotees of Ma Durga would use silver to decorate the goddess. Some of this silver foil would be imported from faraway Germany, by post. The tradition, thus, gets its name from the Bengali word for post, daak.