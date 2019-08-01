Taapsee On Making It Big In Bollywood With No Help From Anyone

Taapsee also spoke about having made a name for herself without any internal support from the industry, but considers it the reason for her strong foundation. Soon after, she also started her own venture called Wedding Factory and even bought the Pune badminton team.

Taapsee Pannu recently spoke about pay gap in the industry and said “female driven films’ entire budget equals the hero salary.” She was last seen in Badla and will be next seen in Mission Mangal.