T20 World Cup: For Parents in USA, Cricket Is Connecting Kids to Their Roots

Often hailed as a religion in the subcontinent, cricket owes much of its global popularity and enduring appeal to its passionate fans. The undying loyalty of fans and their unwavering chants, cheers and support – even in hopeless situations – lend a special allure to the game.

With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 being hosted for the first time in the USA, many of these fans are vocal and visible in large numbers at venues where teams are playing a sport that has few takers among native Americans. However, the expatriates from South Asia, who have kept their love and commitment for cricket alive even when playing or watching their favourite sport is a tough task in the USA, are thronging to the cities hosting World Cup matches with ever-increasing enthusiasm.