Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, 14 June. The actor was 34. As the news of his untimely demise is yet to sink in, we look at the dynamic actor’s rich legacy of work that he left behind. Born on 21 January, 1986 in Patna, Sushant dropped out of Delhi College of Engineering to pursue his passion, that was acting.He made his debut on screen with the Star Plus show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. However he rose to fame with Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. There was no looking back after that. Bollywood beckoned him and Sushant gave a flawless performance in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che. His big break came with another smashing performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.From Kedarnath to Sonchiriya, Sushant Singh Rajput never hesitated to experiment with genres. His demise has left a vacuum that perhaps can never be filled. Rest in peace, Sushant. You will be deeply missed.A True Artist: Bollywood Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.