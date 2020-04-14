Purab Kohli On What Can One Do If They Are Down With COVID-19

Purab gave us a detailed description of how they realised that the lingering fever that started with his daughter falling sick, then his wife followed by him and his son was not just any regular flue but COVID-19. He reveals that the symptoms of the virus was different for all four of them.

But what makes this virus different from the regular flu? According to Purab, the fever stays on for days with a cough which makes you breathless. He even tells us what all he and his family did to fight this virus, like a champ. Now after three weeks they have fully recovered but are staying put at home.

Purab also shares his thoughts that the coronavirus warriors out there working so that people like us stay safe and healthy. So it’s our duty towards them to stay home and stop this pandemic from spreading.