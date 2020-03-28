What’s Sunny Leone Cooking Up in the Kitchen During Isolation?
On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be quarantined at home for some time to come.
Sunny Leone, who is a mommy to three beautiful munchkins, is dealing with typical parent problems that come from being confined to the house. With absolutely no help at home, she is busy running the house like a boss - cleaning, cooking, doing laundry and other chores. We got her to answer The Quint’s 20 quarantine questions, and here’s what she had to say.
1. What are you currently watching?
Sunny: I am watching Maniac.
2. Recommendations on what to watch on digital platforms right now.
Sunny: I have no idea. Can you guys send me some recommendations because I am so lost on what to watch. I have watched so much stuff already.
3. Who is your quarantine companion?
It’s Daniel Weber, Nisha Weber, Noah Weber, Ashley Weber, one nanny and a couple of people in the building.
4. One thing social distancing made you realise.
Social distancing made me realise that I can run my household by myself, which is great. For some reason so many people for so many years kept saying ‘No you need this person, you need that’ and then you just start to believe it and then you hire people. Then you hire one more and then one more and one more. I have never lived like this where I had so many people helping. It’s kind of nice; gratifying knowing that this place is clean the way I want it. I have no complaints because I did it myself. My children are taken care of. I cook, I clean, we take care of the kids, all of us together. So, it’s nice.
5. Your favourite corner in the house and why?
My favourite spot in the house is right here, which is my makeup table. There are pictures of friends, family, the kids. I come here to read. Here is my closet which is a little messy. I have laundry to do. One thing that I hate is laundry.
6. A tip to make working from home work.
Just don’t be lazy. Just get up and do it, which I am becoming slowly very lazy. I am so tired by the end of the day that work is something I don’t feel like I want to do because I am taking care of three kids, cleaning and cooking. I think my hands have lost a few layers of skin from all the dishes. It’s not just me and my husband. There are six of us, that’s a lot of dishes guys.
7. One thing you missed doing and are doing a lot these days...
It’s not me, but our children. Both Daniel and I have done an amazing job keeping our children busy and active, and classes and swimming and art and Zumba classes. So many different things they do... reading, writing, story telling classes, there is school. I think I miss that for them. Because no child should have to live through this, which is what’s happening. Sucks more for them. I am an adult and can figure out what to do but for them it’s so hard.
8. A new hobby/talent you may have picked up during this time?
Making Indian food. I can make all sorts of continental food, but I have never actually learnt how to make Indian food. Like I made chole yesterday with rotis. That’s all I made in Indian food. I made pasta today. But I am really good at cooking for the kids. I am perfecting my roti rolling techniques to make a perfectly round roti.
9. Quarantine fashion...
My quaratine fashion has gone out of the door. I have this thing in my head though that even though I am still at home doesn’t mean I need to look like a swab. I should get ready and dressed and be comfortable because I’m running around the house all day, but at the same time at least look a little cute. I blow dried my hair for the first time in quarantine.
10. Tips on how to NOT put on weight while you stay at home.
I don’t know. Can somebody please give me some tips because all I want to do is eat because I am bored. I know you guys are doing the same thing and it’s very difficult to make good choices. I don’t have any answer for you. I think that the only thing that would be left is... maybe we will run out of food because it is such a long quaratine so we might as well preserve it. So just don’t eat. Eat very little. You need very little to survive. You need water though.
11. What’s your home workout regime like?
My home workout regime right now is with Jillian Michaels videos because I like her a lot and I have so many.
12. Your reliable news source today.
My reliable news source today is Mr Daniel Weber. He gives me all the info. I have not been reading as much. I read a little bit but he is reading all day long so then I don’t have to. And he is the one giving me all the information. So I do other stuff.
13. One word for WhatsApp (fake) remedies to fight Coronavirus.
Seriously, stop sending them. It sucks. Seriously, what’s wrong with you people. I mean it’s crazy. Stop sending them.
14. Why is social distancing the need of the hour according to you?
I believe that social distancing is definitely needed right now all over the world because we have created a world we can basically kill each other from this biological weapon. I think that we have to figure out a cure. Once that happens we will be able to go back to normal, but right now until we have that cure we need to be separated because our friends, our family and people around us can be our enemy right now. Make us sick or worse kill us.
15. Toughest thing about staying at home.
The toughest thing about staying home is staying home. As somebody who works in entertainment, and a lot of people will agree, we travel so much doing so many different things all the time that most of us have never stayed home. So I think that’s the hardest thing.
16. What do you love the most about staying at home?
The nicest thing about staying home is spending time with my family and the kids. Being with them and watching them. Cooking. I like cooking. And just being there for each other.
17. Five healthy snacks you can munch on without guilt.
I don’t munch on snacks. If I am hungry, I am sorry I am just going to eat whatever I want. I mean we live in the world where we are stuck in the house. So if we are going to be stuck in the house , workout, eat what we want. I am running around cleaning doing so many different things all day long that if I want a freaking cookie, I am going to have one. So have a list of healthy things. I have french fries, I have cheese, I have cookies, lot and lots of cookies. Cake mix. I should make cupcakes today with the kids. I don’t have healthy options sorry.
18. One thing you do to stay positive and cheerful while you’re locked down at home.
I think there is no other option anyway so we might as well enjoy it and have fun and be as relaxed as possible because it’s not going to change for a while. We have to make the best of it, I have kids in the house so that means being positive and being happy and not letting them feel anything about what’s going on on the outside.
19. What do you do to not get bored at home.
If I didn’t say enough, I have three kids. I am definitely not bored. There is so much to do in this house. To take care of them, keep it clean and cook for them and laundry and cleaning and all sorts of stuff for them that I am not bored. I am tired. I give all the props in the world to moms who stay home and take care of their children. God bless you.
20. Message to fans...
Be safe and make sure you protect yourself and protect your families and also if you live in apartments take care of those people who don’t have a chance to go home. Maybe offer them some food, maybe ask them if they want some water because you have a little bit of extra right now. Be kind, amazing things will happen in return.
Video Edit: Veeru Krishan Mohan
