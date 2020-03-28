What’s Sunny Leone Cooking Up in the Kitchen During Isolation?

On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be quarantined at home for some time to come.

Sunny Leone, who is a mommy to three beautiful munchkins, is dealing with typical parent problems that come from being confined to the house. With absolutely no help at home, she is busy running the house like a boss - cleaning, cooking, doing laundry and other chores. We got her to answer The Quint’s 20 quarantine questions, and here’s what she had to say.