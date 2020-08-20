Anupama on Why Shakuntala Devi Lied About Her Husband Being Gay

Vidya: I think she wrote a book about homosexuality and then she kept getting asked, “What is your credibility to be writing a book on homosexuality?” I think she just got fed up of answering that question. And, you know, in the spur of the moment just said, “My ex-husband was homosexual. That’s why.” And it just stuck forever because that makes it personal. That makes it juicy for people to believe. It almost gives it credence. So I think that’s what happened. But

there was no…

Obviously, as you see in the film, there was no truth to it.



Anupama: It was just a marketing technique really, which she resorted to at the time, because it was more like “What gives you the authority to write on it?” She did have friends and all, but she couldn’t just say that. It just kind of stuck after she said it, but she didn’t realize the impact of it.



Ajay: But also what we need to understand is the reason she wanted the book to be read and addressed is because she genuinely believed that, you know, that was the right thing at the time. Not many people had the courage to take up the topic, especially in India. So like they say, a small white lie, or what she perceived as a white lie, to get the better, the greater good was well worth what she thought. You must understand they were also going through a bitter divorce and stuff at that time. So it’s, you know, the punching bag was obvious.