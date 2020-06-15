Film producer Ronnie Screwvala recently produced a short film with Vidya Balan titled Natkhat. Shan Vyas’ first-ever direction, Natkhat underlines how kids encounter toxic masculinity and imbibe it at a younger age if not taught better. Vidya Balan adds gravitas to the role of a mother who suffers from domestic abuse.Talking to The Quint, Ronnie Screwvala said that Vidya has a higher moral sensibility when it comes to her way of life in general and therefore we approached her to be a part of the film. Later, the actor also decided to co-produce the film.New Normal? Senior Actors on Whether TV Shows Can Do Without ThemCan Film Industry Function With Lesser People on the Set?Talking about the business of films, Screwvala said, “We will have to force ourselves to follow the new protocols. What’s so special about this industry that we cannot function with lesser numbers? 3 people can do the job of 6 people on the sets on any given day.” He added that he would have a spot boy take home more salary for his work for a week so even if he doesn’t have work for 15 days, he can sustain.Will Top Stars Take Paycuts?“No CEO comes to the board taking a pay cut. Well, some do and those are the ones who end up as the real leaders,” says Ronnie. He says that the penny will have to drop somewhere and it won’t be voluntary but it will be forced upon some. Adding to that he also said that the actor entourage will have to shrink. “If they want to work, they want to make movies; they will have to get real about things,” says Ronnie.Producers Willing to Go to Hyderabad to Shoot: IMPPA ChairmanWatch the video to find out more.Video Editor: Ashish Maccune We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.