'Ram Setu' Trailer: Akshay Kumar Sets on a Deadly Mission to Save Ram Setu
'Ram Setu' will be available for streaming from 25 October on Amazon Prime Video.
The makers unveiled the trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming adventure-drama, Ram Setu on Tuesday, 11 October. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev in lead roles.
The trailer begins with several people protesting against the goverment's decision to demolition the Ram Setu. Akshay Kumar, who plays an athiest-archaeologist-turned-believer, sets on a deadly expedition to discover and save Lord Ram's mythical bridge from the government's demolition and save India's heritage pride.
The film is co-produced by Amazon Prime Video along with Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions, and Abundantia Entertainment. Besides the leads, the film also stars Pravesh Rana, Jennifer Piccinato, and Naseer in crucial roles.
Ram Setu will be available for streaming from 25 October on Amazon Prime Video.
Topics: Akshay Kumar Jacqueline Fernandez Ram Setu
