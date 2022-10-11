ADVERTISEMENT

'Ram Setu' Trailer: Akshay Kumar Sets on a Deadly Mission to Save Ram Setu

'Ram Setu' will be available for streaming from 25 October on Amazon Prime Video.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Videos
1 min read

The makers unveiled the trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming adventure-drama, Ram Setu on Tuesday, 11 October. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev in lead roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer begins with several people protesting against the goverment's decision to demolition the Ram Setu. Akshay Kumar, who plays an athiest-archaeologist-turned-believer, sets on a deadly expedition to discover and save Lord Ram's mythical bridge from the government's demolition and save India's heritage pride.

The film is co-produced by Amazon Prime Video along with Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions, and Abundantia Entertainment. Besides the leads, the film also stars Pravesh Rana, Jennifer Piccinato, and Naseer in crucial roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Setu will be available for streaming from 25 October on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read

Ram Setu First Teaser: Akshay Kumar Embarks On A New Adventure

Ram Setu First Teaser: Akshay Kumar Embarks On A New Adventure

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from videos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×