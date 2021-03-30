Ram Setu: Akshay Dons Archaeologist's Hat; Asks Fans For Feedback
Akshay Kumar unveiled his first look from the film.
Akshay Kumar took to social media on Tuesday, 30 March, to reveal the first look from his upcoming film Ram Setu. Akshay plays an archaeologist in the movie, and he asked fans to give feedback about his look.
"The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me", Akshay tweeted.
A few fans were excited seeing Akshay in a new avatar. "Wow.. Sir ji awesome look.." a fan said. "As always looking amazing sir," added another.
Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha had gone to Ayodhya some time back for the mahurat shot of Ram Setu.
Speaking about Akshay's character director Abhishek Sharma had said in a statement, "Akshay Kumar plays an archaeologist in Ram Setu and his look is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists. In terms of both the look and the character, Akshay's fans will be in awe of his avatar".
Akshay Kumar had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing first-look posters on social media. "Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future”, the actor said about the film.
