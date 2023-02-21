Even Though Rahul Gandhi Mirrored Modi, Political Success Maybe A Far Cry

For some time now, a section of political pundits has been arguing that Congress’ successive debacles are largely because India’s electorate does not take Rahul Gandhi’s leadership credentials very seriously. Most of them feel that his perception as a ‘soft’ leader who did not possess the strength and aura needed to establish India as a ‘strong nation’, has spiraled into a crisis of acceptance of the Congress itself. Therefore, this line of thinking holds if the party is to have a chance against the ruling dispensation, Mr Gandhi’s image would have to be brought at par with Prime Minister Modi.

Not only with regard to his t-shirt, but if one generally looks at how Mr Gandhi has been posturing through BJY and thereafter, it isn’t difficult to realise that Congress is taking the task of rebranding him very seriously.

Many in the Congress as well as outside appear quite optimistic that the exercise would help the leader come into his own, thereby, also heralding Congress’ revival. Whether such a change would actually take place remains to be seen. But what is quite apparent is Mr Gandhi’s new image is poised to be an alter ego of the dominant perception of him as a political simpleton—a “Pappu” as his detractors refer him.

So what does the re-branded Rahul Gandhi look like? What has he become if not soft-spoken, ‘timid’, and un-heroic?

Visuals of Mr Gandhi walking miles every single day, his flowing grey beard, viral images of his six-pack abs, videos of him easily outperforming his colleagues while doing pushups, apart from sporting a t-shirt while passing through the coldest regions of the subcontinent, essentially convey a single message: