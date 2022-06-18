'Simple Yet Extraordinary': Look Back at Modi's Tribute to Mother Heeraben
PM Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, turned 100 on Saturday, 18 June.
(This story was originally published in June 2022. This is being republished from the archives after the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a blog dedicated to his mother as she turned 100 on Saturday, 18 June, highlighting the various aspects of her life which "shaped" his mind, personality, and self-confidence.
"My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," he wrote in his blog post.
“Mother is not just any other word in the dictionary…it encompasses a whole range of emotions – love, patience, trust, and a lot more,” he wrote, adding, “If my father had been alive, he would have completed his birth centenary year last week.”
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also shared photos from his visit to his mother's house on the occasion.
'Mother Had a Difficult Childhood'
The prime minister's grandmother died due to the Spanish Flu. His mother, who was born in Visnagar in Gujarat, "did not get her own mother’s affection," PM Modi wrote.
"She does not even remember my grandmother’s face or the comfort of her lap. She spent her entire childhood without her mother. She could not even go to school and learn to read and write. Her childhood was one of poverty and deprivation," he said.
"Losing her mother continues to give her pain," he added.
‘Found Happiness in Other People’s Joys; Made Special Dishes on Eid’
Modi recalled how his father, after his friend's untimely death, brought his son Abbas to their house. He said that his mother was "as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she was for all of us siblings."
"Mother would find happiness in other people’s joys. Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes, " he said.
‘People on TV News Are Busy Fighting With Each Other’
While explaining that his mother had a good memory, the prime minister said that she remembered decades-old incidents and kept herself updated with developments across the world.
"Recently, I asked her how long she watches TV every day. She replied that most people on TV are busy fighting with each other, and she only watches those who calmly read out the news and explain everything."Prime Minister Narendra Modi
‘Always Respected Other’s Choices’
The prime minister mentioned that his mother always respected his decisions, encouraged him and refrained from imposing her choices on him.
"Since childhood, she could feel that a different mindset grew inside me. I used to be slightly different compared to my brothers and sisters."
When he decided to abstain from salt for a few months, stopped eating grains and slept in the open in winters, she did not object to any of it.
"She often had to make special efforts to accommodate the special needs of my distinct habits and unusual experiments. However, she never considered this a burden and never expressed any irritation," he wrote.
Road To Be Named After PM's Mother
PM Modi also noted there were only two instances when his mother accompanied him publicly.
Once, it was at a public function in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak on his forehead after he had returned from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at the Lal Chowk after completing the Ekta Yatra, he said. The second instance was when he first took oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001.
To commemorate her 100th birthday, a road in Gandhinagar – her home town – will be named Pujya Hiraba Marg, announced the Mayor of Gandhinagar, Hitesh Makwana.
(With inputs from PTI.)
