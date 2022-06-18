'Simple Yet Extraordinary': Look Back at Modi's Tribute to Mother Heeraben

(This story was originally published in June 2022. This is being republished from the archives after the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a blog dedicated to his mother as she turned 100 on Saturday, 18 June, highlighting the various aspects of her life which "shaped" his mind, personality, and self-confidence.

"My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," he wrote in his blog post.