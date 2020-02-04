Shaheen Bagh, Bullet, Biryani: There’s a Pattern to Yogi’s Speech

“Shaheen Bagh, Biryani, Kashmir, Article 370, ‘Boli Nahi Goli’, Ram Mandir, Terrorism, Religion, Triple Talaq, Pakistan.” Is this an election rally or a speech to motivate one community that’s going to war with another? It is shocking that a man wearing monk’s clothes is using divisive words in his speeches during election a rally in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been campaigning for the BJP for upcoming Delhi elections and his favourite subject in these rallies is Shaheen Bagh.

“Kejriwal and his congregation are carrying out incidents like Shaheen Bagh, (they) are trying to create chaos in Delhi,” said Adityanath at a rally.

Listen to his words carefully. He is claiming that the incidents taking place in Shaheen Bagh are organised by Kejriwal and “his troops”.