Patna NEET Student Death: Family Alleges Rape, Questions ‘Overdose’ Claim

“Some are saying that my daughter consumed poison, others are saying that she had taken sleeping pills, and some are calling it a suicide. If my daughter died due to stress, then how did marks appear on her body?”

Saying this, the mother of the victim in the case of suspicious death in a Patna hostel, starts crying.

The death of a 17-year-old NEET candidate living at the Shambhu Girls Hostel in Patna under suspicious circumstances has sparked political and social turmoil in Bihar. The student, a resident of Jehanabad, returned to the hostel on January 5th. The next day, she was found unconscious in her room. She was first admitted to Prabhat Memorial Hospital and later to another private hospital, where she died on January 10th. The family claims something wrong has happened. They traveled from Bihar to Delhi seeking justice. They protested at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, attempting to make their voices heard by the government and the courts. The Quint spoke with the victim's family to understand the full story.