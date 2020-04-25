Story of a Month of Lockdown, Told Through Bollywood Posters
Creative producer / Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
It’s been a month since a nationwide lockdown began across India, to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. Lockdown 1.0 was from 25 March to 15 April and subsequently, lockdown 2.0 was extended till 3 May.
At the time of publishing this copy, India had 24,506 COVID-19 cases, 5,063 recoveries and 775 deaths. From the data that is being presented by the government, it seems that the lockdown has been effective to some extent.
Clearly, it’s not all doom and gloom, so why not celebrate what we have achieved? And, there’s no better way to do so than Bollywood films. Since you can’t go out to watch a movie, here’s the story of the lockdown, told through a mashup of Bollywood posters.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)