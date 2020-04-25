Story of a Month of Lockdown, Told Through Bollywood Posters

Creative producer / Video Editor: Kunal Mehra

It’s been a month since a nationwide lockdown began across India, to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. Lockdown 1.0 was from 25 March to 15 April and subsequently, lockdown 2.0 was extended till 3 May.

At the time of publishing this copy, India had 24,506 COVID-19 cases, 5,063 recoveries and 775 deaths. From the data that is being presented by the government, it seems that the lockdown has been effective to some extent.