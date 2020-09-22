‘Should We Just Die Now?’: Migrants Return to Cities, Find No Jobs

Six months ago, 23-year-old Amit Kumar had come to Noida from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur to take an exam, when PM Narendra Modi announced a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I was stuck here, so I rented a room but did not have any money to pay the rent. Now, I join the queue at Labour Chowk every morning, hoping to find some work to repay my debts to my landlord,” he said.