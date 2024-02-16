Amazing To Play for MI: MI Emirates Captain Nicholas Pooran Before ILT20 Final

Under the leadership of T20 stalwart Kieron Pollard, MI Emirates had a fairly decent campaign in the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) season, reaching the Qualifier 2. Hence, when it was decided that Pollard will be leading the MI Cape Town team in the concurrently-running SA20 this time around instead, not many would have been optimistic about MI Emirates' chances of replicating their 2023 performance.
Albeit, they have performed even better this season. With six wins, MI Emirates finished first in the league phase of the competition, before becoming the first finalists as well, courtesy of a comprehensive-run Qualifier 1 triumph over Gulf Giants.
Ahead of the final, Pooran spoke with The Quint about his association with the Mumbai Indians family, the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies, and much more. Here are the excerpts:
What's the secret behind MI Emirates becoming the first finalists of ILT20 2024?
I believe it is all about hard work and team effort. Through the group stages, we worked really hard as a group. We know we peaked early in the tournament, but we have been really consistent throughout. The performers in our team have been really consistent and it is just so nice to see that the group of experienced players are putting their hands up and leading from the front. That's key for us.
How does it feel to be a part of the MI family, as you also play for MI New York besides the MI Emirates?
It has been amazing with MI. I have been a part of Mumbai Indians when I was a bit younger, and it has set my career for me. It was a great opportunity. When I'll look back, I'll be really grateful to be a part of the set, being around superstars and the legends of the game.
Which teams would you consider to be the prime contenders for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title?
Everyone has a chance to win the T20 World Cup. Obviously, there are a favourites like India, Australia and England. But the others have a fair opportunity as well. I think the T20 World Cup is one tournament where you don't take anyone for granted. You need to respect each other.
If given a chance to do a Yuvraj Singh and hit six sixes in an over in the ILT20 2024 final, which bowler would you like to be at the receiving end?
(Laughs) If I have the opportunity to hit six sixes in an over, then I don't mind hitting it against anyone. Any bowler is fine with me.
You didn't have a long stint as the white-ball skipper of West Indies, but considering how well you've led MI Emirates, will you consider leading the national team again?
I mean, that (stint as the West Indies' white-ball skipper) is a thing from the past. You learn from opportunities in the past. I am just happy to be here at the moment. I've got the opportunity to lead this time and I'm trying to do my best.
