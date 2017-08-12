The Journey of Zia-ul-Haq: A Dictator Who Changed Pakistan Forever

Zia’s Pakistan was a strong US-ally, and was at the forefront of the Afghanistan war, fighting against the Soviet Union.

It was a plane ride that cost Zia his life when it exploded mid-air en route Islamabad from Bahawalpur on 17 August 1988. There were 31 other people onboard that flight, including the American Ambassadors to Pakistan and Zia’s top officials.

While there are many theories on what caused the plane crash, no one is convinced that it was an accident.