Yogi Ji, Women Protesting on the Streets is Not a Matter of Shame

Yogi ji, are you trying to say that women only do as they are told by the men in the house? Are you trying to say that the women of Shaheen Bagh who are protesting against CAA for more than a month are doing so at the command of the men in the house? Are women not capable of taking their own decisions? When you say that women don't understand what CAA is, are you trying to say that women are not educated enough to know what CAA is?

The Quint spoke to the women of Shaheen Bagh who have become a symbol of protests against CAA to know if they really know what CAA is.