‘Yogi Deep Into Corruption, Akhilesh Cheated People’: UP Cong Prez
Congress shrunk from 28 MLAs in 2012 to 7 MLAs in 2017 in UP. Why? UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu answers.
“Yogi is deep into corruption, believes in politics of repression and is killing democracy”, says Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu.
Lallu spoke exclusively to The Quint’s Shadab Moizee about a number of issues ranging from the Congress’ position in politics in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics, the 2022 UP Assembly Elections and more.
Congress shrunk from 28 MLAs in 2012 to just 7 MLAs in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh.
On being asked why the Congress appears disconnected from politics on the ground, he argued that
“’Congress is in everyone’s heart and the reason behind Congress not being so visible is because it has been away from caste and communal politics in UP.. but people in Uttar Pradesh believe that only Congress can bring a change in the state.”
The Congress UP President was arrested from Agra on 20 May on charges of fraud and forgery regarding the list of 1,000 buses submitted to the Yogi Adityanath government for ferrying migrant labourers.
The state government had claimed that the list of buses submitted by the Congress carried registration numbers of two-wheelers, autos and ambulances, not just buses.
However, regarding the incident Lallu said, “The UP government should have used the 469 buses which they had declared were safe, this could have helped bring back at least 7-8 lakh migrants.”
On being asked why the Congress has not appreciated the Yogi government’s ‘offer’ of jobs to 125 lakh people, Lallu argued that such claims were baseless, saying,
“there is no recruitment that doesn’t involve corruption... UPSC papers are sold for Rs 50-60 lakh... In UP, there are more than 10 lakh vacancies for which either the results are not out or the case is pending in the high court.”
Talking about Congress’ preparation for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the state Congress President said that his party is fighting for issues related to public welfare and is working prominently on block, nyay panchayat and district levels.
He also claimed that Congress will come to power in the state in 2022. Praising Priyanka Gandhi, Kumar said she has helped the party revive itself from villages to cities and blocks to districts.
He said, “Priyanka Gandhi is a leader on the ground and is the voice of the people.”
Kumar also attacked BSP’s Mayawati and SP’s Akhilesh Yadav:
“Not just Mayawati, all other opposition leaders are working as BJP’s spokespersons. Only Congress workers are getting lathicharged and going to jail. Akhilesh Yadav has cheated people... Mayawati is a palace leader not for people on the streets.”Ajay Kumar Lallu, UP Congress President
