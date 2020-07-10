‘Yogi Deep Into Corruption, Akhilesh Cheated People’: UP Cong Prez

The Congress UP President was arrested from Agra on 20 May on charges of fraud and forgery regarding the list of 1,000 buses submitted to the Yogi Adityanath government for ferrying migrant labourers.

The state government had claimed that the list of buses submitted by the Congress carried registration numbers of two-wheelers, autos and ambulances, not just buses.

However, regarding the incident Lallu said, “The UP government should have used the 469 buses which they had declared were safe, this could have helped bring back at least 7-8 lakh migrants.”