Govt Misleading on J&K: Yashwant Sinha Interview Post Srinagar Row

Sinha told The Quint that when he reached the Srinagar airport on Tuesday, he was first told orally that he was not allowed to step outside. When he asked for a written directive in this regard, he was given an order which pointed out that Section 144 was in force in the area.

As the former minister subsequently insisted that he would stay put at the airport, he was shown a second order and told that he could not be allowed stay there too as the Srinagar airport was a military airport.

According to him, he was then deceived into going to the departure area of the airport and forcibly made to sit on the flight back to Delhi.