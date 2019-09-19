Govt Misleading on J&K: Yashwant Sinha Interview Post Srinagar Row
The Quint spoke to former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha a day after he was forced to return from Srinagar airport.
(This interview was first published on 19 September, 2019 and has been republished in the backdrop of former BJP leader and union minister Yashwant Sinha joining the TMC on 13 March, 2021. )
A day after former finance minister Yashwant Sinha was forced to return from the Srinagar airport amidst high drama, The Quint spoke to him about what actually happened there and on what basis did the Jammu and Kashmir administration told him to return to Delhi.
The ex-BJP leader attempted to visit Kashmir at a time when it has been reeling under a lockdown. The lockdown has been in place ever since the J&K was stripped of its special status under Article 370. In the interview, Sinha also put forward his opinion regarding the Centre’s position on Kashmir.
‘I Was Forcibly Made to Sit on the Delhi Flight’
Sinha told The Quint that when he reached the Srinagar airport on Tuesday, he was first told orally that he was not allowed to step outside. When he asked for a written directive in this regard, he was given an order which pointed out that Section 144 was in force in the area.
As the former minister subsequently insisted that he would stay put at the airport, he was shown a second order and told that he could not be allowed stay there too as the Srinagar airport was a military airport.
According to him, he was then deceived into going to the departure area of the airport and forcibly made to sit on the flight back to Delhi.
‘SC Not Taking Strong Steps’
Speaking about the role of the apex court amidst the lockdown in Kashmir, Sinha said:
“The fundamental rights of people are being abused in the country and the Supreme Court is not taking any strong steps. I am not happy about this. The Supreme Court is also wrong in saying that one would be permitted to visit Kashmir, but not allowed to engage in any political activity there.”Yashwant Sinha
‘Govt is Misleading the Country on Kashmir’
Speaking about the recent developments surrounding National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Sinha said, “Home Minister Amit Shah had said in the Parliament that NC leader Farooq Abdullah has not been placed under house arrest. Later, it was found that he was actually detained. The government says that the situation is normal in Kashmir, but that's not the case. Actually, the government is misleading the country and the world on the issue of Kashmir.”
“Even after watching what is happening in Kashmir currently, the people of the country are quiet about it. But they should also remember that what is happening in Kashmir today can happen anywhere tomorrow.”Yashwant Sinha
