Who is Govt Protecting By Transferring Bhima-Koregaon Case to NIA?
There's an old saying: When two elephants fight, it’s always the grass that suffers. If we apply this saying to governments in power, then we can say that when two governments clash, it’s justice that suffers.
I am reminded of this proverb in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the Bhima-Koregaon case has sent shock waves across the nation.
The Katha Jor Garam this week is that there is a plan at play behind the two-year-old Bhima-Koregaon case being transferred to the NIA. The move is being touted as an attempt of the central government to interfere in the affairs of the Maharashtra government. The Congress and NCP, who are a part of the coalition government in Maharashtra, have even called this move a 'conspiracy'. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi likened MHA's decision to the 'Urban Naxal' narrative.
The Congress and NCP’s direct allegations are that the central government has transferred the case to the NIA so that they can save the previous BJP government of Maharashtra.
Well, you will be shocked to know that the prime minister, who has been accused of misusing the agency, was against the NIA when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.
Formed during the UPA government, 'then-CM Narendra Modi had then said that NIA goes against the federal spirit of the country and also accused the UPA government for misusing the agency for its benefit.
Look at the coincidence, this allegation is now being made against his own government! It is indeed true — the world is round.
