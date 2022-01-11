What is BMC's Action Plan to Tackle Rising COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai?

Suresh Kakani said that due to dense population and large number of traffic, cases often increase rapidly in Mumbai and that is why BMC is emphasizing on screening and testing of passengers coming from high risk countries. Along with this, special attention is being paid to the number of beds in hospitals, the supply of oxygen and medicines.

Kakani further said that in view of the increasing infection of hospital staff in other cities, BMC has started the recruitment process. So that OPD and EPD services are not interrupted when the number of patients increases and adequate manpower is available. However, this time the number of hospitalisations is very less as compared to the second wave and at present there is no idea of ​​imposing a lockdown.