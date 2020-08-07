Join Our Webinar: Reimagining India’s Fight Against Malnutrition

FIT’s Editor Vaishali Sood discusses solutions on how to tackle the question of nutrition security amid a pandemic.

Vaishali Sood
Updated07 Aug 2020, 11:17 AM IST
Justice on our Plates: Reimagining Indiaâs Fight Against Malnutrition

Malnutrition accounts for 69% of all under-5 deaths, translating to 706,000 deaths per year. The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have impacted nutrition services, which can lead to a rise of 1.2 million under-5 deaths across the world due to malnutrition, with over a quarter occurring in India. GHS and Quint Fit invites you to join our webinar, where The Quint's Health Editor Vaishali Sood will discuss the solutions on how to tackle the question of food security in the midst of a pandemic with our panel of nutrition experts: * Dr Alok Ranjan, Country lead, Nutrition, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF)ï¿½ * Dr R. Hemalatha, Director, ICMR- NINï¿½ * Arjan de Wagt, Chief of Nutrition, UNICEF India * Dr Ambrish Mithal, Chairman and Head of Division, Endocrinology and Diabetes, Max Healthcare * Dr Purnima Menon, Senior Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)

During these difficult times, with all eyes trained on the pandemic, other urgent health concerns have taken a backseat. What's more, the pandemic itself has exacerbated the already existing health issues. India has made strides in addressing malnutrition-related deaths in children and in improving nutrition markers – but how do we make sure concerns around food security during the pandemic do not impact those who need it the most?

FIT & GHS conduct a webinar – "Justice on our plates: Reimagining India's Fight Against Malnutrition"on 7 August, 4:00 PM, where FIT's Editor Vaishali Sood discusses solutions on how to tackle the question of nutrition security in the midst of a pandemic with our panel of nutrition experts.

Join Our Webinar: Reimagining India’s Fight Against Malnutrition
(The article was first published in FIT and has been republished with permission.)

Published: 07 Aug 2020, 11:15 AM IST

