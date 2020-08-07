Join Our Webinar: Reimagining India’s Fight Against Malnutrition
FIT’s Editor Vaishali Sood discusses solutions on how to tackle the question of nutrition security amid a pandemic.
During these difficult times, with all eyes trained on the pandemic, other urgent health concerns have taken a backseat. What's more, the pandemic itself has exacerbated the already existing health issues. India has made strides in addressing malnutrition-related deaths in children and in improving nutrition markers – but how do we make sure concerns around food security during the pandemic do not impact those who need it the most?
FIT & GHS conduct a webinar – "Justice on our plates: Reimagining India's Fight Against Malnutrition" – on 7 August, 4:00 PM, where FIT's Editor Vaishali Sood discusses solutions on how to tackle the question of nutrition security in the midst of a pandemic with our panel of nutrition experts.
(The article was first published in FIT and has been republished with permission.)
