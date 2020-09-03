‘Vodafone on Its Last Legs’: Financial Express’ Sunil Jain on AGR

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 1 September, allowed a period of 10 years for telecom companies to clear adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues.

Speaking to The Quint's Sanjay Pugalia, Sunil Jain, Managing Editor of Financial Express, says that the damage is already done and this might cause Vodafone-Idea to shut shop.

Jain claimed that Vodafone is on its last legs.