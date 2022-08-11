ADVERTISEMENT
UP: Police Constable Stages Protest Against DCP Over Quality of Food Provided
A police constable on Wednesday, 10 August, protested against the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad over the issue of allegedly providing substandard food to police personnel.
The constable, named Manoj Kumar, was later whisked away by the police.
Kumar also used to protest in the mess daily over the quality of food being given to him and others, which he alleged was raw.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
