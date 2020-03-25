5 Ways the Government Can Help Daily-Wage Workers During Lockdown

Coronavirus is a strange disease that started with the rich, who go abroad, socialise with people living there, but now the poor are bearing the brunt of it.

Today’s focus on Chalti Rahe Zindagi is daily-wage labourers.

A Bengaluru trade union, AICCTU, released a report where they talk about the situation of daily-wage labourers in the city.

More than 5 lakh people work in the garment industry in Bengaluru, 2 lakh people drive autos, 1.5 lakh people drive taxis. There are 4 lakh domestic workers. Apart from this, those who work in the construction industry.