Fear of Yes Bank’s Downfall Existed For a Long Time, Here’s Why

Panic and chaos was witnessed at the branches of the bank. Even after the moratorium is lifted, we will have to see if depositors' faith can be restored. The biggest news is the rescue plan: SBI will take 49 percent of equity in the bank.

SBI will have to put Rs 5,000 crore at Rs 2 per share. More liquidity infusion is required. SBI will have to invest another Rs 12,000 crore to keep the bank alive.