Labourer Gets I-T Notice of 1 Cr For Depositing Rs 58 Lakh

Daily wage labourer Bhausaheb Ahire, who stays at a slum in Thane, Maharashtra received an income tax notice of Rs 1.05 crore allegedly for 'depositing' a heavy sum of money in his bank account during demonetisation.

A perplexed Ahire who earns Rs 300 per day seeks an investigation.

"I get work once or twice in a week. I am a daily wage labourer and have never in my life seen Rs 1 lakh. How I can pay a tax of Rs 1.05 crore? This is a fraud. An investigation must take place. I ask for justice."
Bhausaheb Ahire, Daily Wage Labourer
According to India Today, Ahire said he received the first notice in September about deposits made in the account in a private bank during 2016 demonetisation, he then approached the I-T office and the bank and found that while a PAN card had been provided for opening the account, it had a different photo and forged signatures. Finally, on 7 January, Ahire said he again received a tax notice to pay Rs 1.05 crore. It was after the second notice that the daily wager approached the police to file a complaint.

According to Times of India (ToI), The I-T department has been keeping tabs on cash deposits at the time of demonetisation that took place in November 2016 and found that Ahire had deposited Rs 58 lakh in a private bank. The police have ordered an inquiry into Ahire's complaint.

