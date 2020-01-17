Labourer Gets I-T Notice of 1 Cr For Depositing Rs 58 Lakh
Daily wage labourer Bhausaheb Ahire, who stays at a slum in Thane, Maharashtra received an income tax notice of Rs 1.05 crore allegedly for 'depositing' a heavy sum of money in his bank account during demonetisation.
A perplexed Ahire who earns Rs 300 per day seeks an investigation.
According to India Today, Ahire said he received the first notice in September about deposits made in the account in a private bank during 2016 demonetisation, he then approached the I-T office and the bank and found that while a PAN card had been provided for opening the account, it had a different photo and forged signatures. Finally, on 7 January, Ahire said he again received a tax notice to pay Rs 1.05 crore. It was after the second notice that the daily wager approached the police to file a complaint.
According to Times of India (ToI), The I-T department has been keeping tabs on cash deposits at the time of demonetisation that took place in November 2016 and found that Ahire had deposited Rs 58 lakh in a private bank. The police have ordered an inquiry into Ahire's complaint.