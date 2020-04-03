No Social Distancing, Use of Biometric Machines in UP Ration Shops

The official distributing ration complained that no precaution was being taken by the government during ration distribution.

No steps taken to ensure social distancing

No hand sanitiser or soap provided

No nodal officer present

On being asked as to what facilities are being provided by the government, another official said, “we haven't got anything as of now. We bought soap and sanitizer with our own money.”

The officials distributing ration are exercising precaution of their own accord, without any help form the government. They said they are asking people to wash their hands and sanitize them before opening the counter, and are making them stand one metre apart.

Regarding the use of biometric machine he said: