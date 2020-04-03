No Social Distancing, Use of Biometric Machines in UP Ration Shops
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
Video Producer: Hera Khan
At a time when social distancing is a strict mandate during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, people are standing in large numbers outside UP government’s ration shops.
Not just this, biometric machines, which increase the risk of spreading COVID-19 are being widely used in these ration shops.
The official distributing ration complained that no precaution was being taken by the government during ration distribution.
- No steps taken to ensure social distancing
- No hand sanitiser or soap provided
- No nodal officer present
On being asked as to what facilities are being provided by the government, another official said, “we haven't got anything as of now. We bought soap and sanitizer with our own money.”
The officials distributing ration are exercising precaution of their own accord, without any help form the government. They said they are asking people to wash their hands and sanitize them before opening the counter, and are making them stand one metre apart.
Regarding the use of biometric machine he said:
Is the UP government aware that using biometric machines for ration distribution and not taking enough preventive measures can cost many lives?
