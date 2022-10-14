Why This Bengaluru Couple Threatened to Kill Themselves During a BBMP Drive
The couple was rescued just in time by Bengaluru Police personnel, BBMP officials and Fire and Emergency Service.
Video Editor: Harpal Rawat
A couple in Bengaluru was caught on camera threatening to kill themselves, when Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials arrived at their residence to reportedly demolish a part of their house, as part of their ongoing 'anti-encroachment' drive, on Wednesday, 12 October 2022.
The couple was seen pouring petrol on themselves, and holding out a matchstick, threatening to set themselves ablaze, before the oofficials present, in a bid to stop the demolition drive.
They couple was rescued by the BBMP personnel and Bengaluru police personnel. The duo was later detained.
'Submitted Necessary Documents'
The couple was identified as Sona Sen and Sunil Singh, who reside in Gayatri Layout in the KR Puram area of Bengaluru, according to officials.
The two were seen dousing themselves with petrol as they threatened to kill themselves if the BBMP demolished their house. They claimed that they had submitted necessary documents as proof of their house not constructed illegally, to the Tehsildar.
'We Want Justice'
The couple's house was reportedly marked by BBMP officials as part of an ongoing demolition drive of "illegal structures" that are built on Storm Water Drains.
When the authorities arrived at their residence, the couple poured petrol all over themselves to obstruct the drive. Bengaluru City police and BBMP officials had to resort to using water cannons to prevent any fire outbreak, and sprayed water at high pressure to prevent burns, as they pulled the couple inside.
After this, the couple was taken to the KR Puram police station, where their gave statement was recorded and an FIR was filed against them. They are currently out on bail. The BBMP went ahead with the demolition and brought down a part of their house.
"We have been living here for more than 15 years...let them demolish the compound wall to widen the Rajakaluve, but to not demolish the house. We have taken a loan of Rs 40 lakh for the house. That loan is still active. We are middle-class people. We want the CM to give us justice," Sunil Singh told The Hindu.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from videos and news-videos
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.