Anti-CAA Protests Continue to Grip Several Parts of India
After the recent unrest in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, anti-CAA protests continued to rock others parts of the country and turned violent in several cities.
Twenty-one people, including 12 policemen, were injured in the violence that erupted during a protest against the amended citizenship law in Delhi's Seelampur and Jafrabad areas on Tuesday, 17 December, police said.
Three Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also injured, an officer said.
A section of Delhi University (DU) students on Tuesday protested against the amended citizenship law and condemned the police crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia students.
The protest was organised by the Left-backed All India Students' Association and women's collective Pinjra Tod, who claimed that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists targeted "women wearing hijab", a charge denied by the RSS-affiliate.
The dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kerala to protest against the controversial law and attack on Jamia students evoked a partial response on Tuesday, but stone-pelting on state owned buses and road blockades were reported from across the state.
Road and rail blockades continued in parts of West Bengal on Tuesday, though no major incidents of violence were reported, even as rallies were taken out to protest against the citizenship law.
Districts like Malda and Murshidabad, which has seen violent protests over the last few days, were relatively calm, police said.
A section of the students of the Madras Universtiy continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act by staying put inside the Marina campus in Chennai, as police entered the premises.
Police personnel, meanwhile, arrived inside the varsity's campus.
Several students and youth organisations on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Pune district collector demanding a judicial probe into the police action on students in Delhi and Aligarh, a day after staging a protest at the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus in Pune.
These students' groups also protested and shouted slogans condemning the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University episodes as well as the amended Citizenship Act.
(With inputs from PTI)
