Anti-CAA Protests Continue to Grip Several Parts of India

After the recent unrest in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, anti-CAA protests continued to rock others parts of the country and turned violent in several cities.

Twenty-one people, including 12 policemen, were injured in the violence that erupted during a protest against the amended citizenship law in Delhi's Seelampur and Jafrabad areas on Tuesday, 17 December, police said.

Three Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also injured, an officer said.