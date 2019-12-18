Anti-CAA Protests Continue to Grip Several Parts of India

Video Editor: Mohd Ibrahim
Video Producer: Shohini Bose

After the recent unrest in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, anti-CAA protests continued to rock others parts of the country and turned violent in several cities.

Twenty-one people, including 12 policemen, were injured in the violence that erupted during a protest against the amended citizenship law in Delhi's Seelampur and Jafrabad areas on Tuesday, 17 December, police said.

Three Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also injured, an officer said.

Two FIRs have been registered at the Seelampur and the Jafrabad police stations in connection with the violence, according to the officer.
A section of Delhi University (DU) students on Tuesday protested against the amended citizenship law and condemned the police crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia students.

The protest was organised by the Left-backed All India Students' Association and women's collective Pinjra Tod, who claimed that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists targeted "women wearing hijab", a charge denied by the RSS-affiliate.

According to a member of Pinjra Tod, there were around 400 students who participated in the anti-CAA protest and they held a march from the DU arts faculty to the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station.

The dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kerala to protest against the controversial law and attack on Jamia students evoked a partial response on Tuesday, but stone-pelting on state owned buses and road blockades were reported from across the state.

Over 350 people were arrested as a precautionary measure.

Road and rail blockades continued in parts of West Bengal on Tuesday, though no major incidents of violence were reported, even as rallies were taken out to protest against the citizenship law.

Districts like Malda and Murshidabad, which has seen violent protests over the last few days, were relatively calm, police said.

In North 24 Parganas’ Basirhat area, a road was blocked for a few hours with agitators raising slogans against the amended Citizenship Act.

A section of the students of the Madras Universtiy continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act by staying put inside the Marina campus in Chennai, as police entered the premises.

Police personnel, meanwhile, arrived inside the varsity's campus.

Several students and youth organisations on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Pune district collector demanding a judicial probe into the police action on students in Delhi and Aligarh, a day after staging a protest at the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus in Pune.

These students' groups also protested and shouted slogans condemning the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University episodes as well as the amended Citizenship Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

