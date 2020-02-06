Delhi Polls: On The Campaign Trail With Kejriwal & Amit Shah
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam & Varun Sharma
While addressing rallies in Delhi ahead of the assembly polls, BJP and AAP lashed out at each other on various issues. Here's a look at the war of words that ensued between AAP’s chief Arvind Kejriwal and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Loading...
The two leaders organised several rallies across Delhi. Kejriwal largely focused on work done by his government in the last five years. Amit Shah raised issues such as Article 370, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act while also promising a better Delhi if the BJP came to power.
The topic of CCTV camera installation figured in almost all speeches. In one of the rallies, Amit Shah said that the Kejriwal-led government had promised to install 5 lakh CCTV cameras, but hardly any could be found. Kejriwal retaliated saying that over 2 lakh CCTV cameras had already been put up.
However, he questioned BJP about why they couldn’t install even one CCTV camera, despite the availability of funds at their disposal.
The issue of education also saw heated exchanges during the pre-poll campaigns. BJP leaders visited government schools and released videos alleging that they were in a dilapidated condition. Eventually, a Twitter war broke out between the two parties, with AAP claiming that BJP leaders had visited a school which had been shifted to another location.
On the issue of electricity, Kejriwal promised 200 free units and no power cuts, while Shah attacked the scheme and said that even those consuming less than 200 units have been getting bills of over Rs 5000.
Water supply played a key role too, with Kejriwal saying that they expanded pipelines from 58% to 93% in Delhi.
“Modi said that will make sure all households in India get water supply. Does Delhi fall in India or not? So if Modi ensures supply to all households, then won’t people of Delhi get it too? So, Kejriwal, why are you worrying so much? You don’t have to do anything, Modi will give water and you just put your stamp on it.”Amit Shah, Home Minister
Delhi Elections 2020 are slated to be held on 8 February.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )