Delhi Polls: On The Campaign Trail With Kejriwal & Amit Shah

The topic of CCTV camera installation figured in almost all speeches. In one of the rallies, Amit Shah said that the Kejriwal-led government had promised to install 5 lakh CCTV cameras, but hardly any could be found. Kejriwal retaliated saying that over 2 lakh CCTV cameras had already been put up.

However, he questioned BJP about why they couldn’t install even one CCTV camera, despite the availability of funds at their disposal.