All Praises Now, Scindia Had Been Severely Critical of BJP Earlier
Video Editor: Mohd Ibrahim
After ending an 18-year-old association with the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. In a press conference held at the BJP headquarters, he was all praise for Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. However, he’s not always had such good things to say about the party.
Loading...
On several occasions, Scindia has launched scathing attacks on BJP.
He’s spoken at length at rallies about how unemployment plagues the youth, agrarian distress was rampant and GDP rates had been falling. Speaking about the farmers’ plight in Maharashtra he’d even said that the only party that would be able to put their worries to rest was the Congress party.
"In Mandsaur, bullets are fired at farmers. In Tikamgarh, farmers are beaten in their naked state. Farmers from Tamil Nadu come with remains of dead farmers but nobody from the government goes to meet them. In Maharashtra farmers walk for 200 km barefoot and they are called ‘Urban Naxals’. If anything can help them from this crisis is the Congress party."Jyotiraditya Scindia at Congress Plenary Session (19 March 2018)
However, at the press conference, after joining the BJP, he had only good things to say about the party and their work.
He thanked the PM, Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda for giving him the stage to help work on the country’s development.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )