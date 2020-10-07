Despite a Degree, I Beg in Buses: Life of Trans Woman Veera Yadav

Trans woman Veera Yadav shares her plight over the treatment of the transgender community in the eastern state of Bihar. She says her education hasn’t made any difference to her present situation. Instead, she would often be subjected to taunts from the society and is being faced with the ignorance of the state government.

Veera completed her studies after overcoming multiple problems. She did her graduation with a male identity. In 2016, she pursued a Masters in Social Work (MSW) at the Patna University and set an example for many like her. However, after all her qualifications, she has been unable to apply for government jobs.