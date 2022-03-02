'No Hospital, No Votes': Kushinagar Villagers Want Better Healthcare Facilities

On 17 February, 13 people lost their lives due to medical incompetence and no primary healthcare facility in Nebua Naurangia village of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

The incident took place during a wedding ceremony. As people began dancing, a few girls, who wanted to see the dance, stepped on a slab that was covering the well.

Since the slab was already weak, it couldn’t take pressure and the girls who were standing in the center fell in the well while a few who fell over the slab were saved.