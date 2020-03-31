Unable to Harvest & Sell Crops, Farmers Bear the Brunt Of Lockdown

The entire country is under a 21-day lockdown as the coronavirus threat looms but farmers are worried they won't be able to harvest their crops in time.

The Quint reached Damoah district in Madhya Pradesh to understand the plight of farmers there.

Damoah’s farmers said they want to harvest their crops and sell it in markets so they can earn money, but with the lockdown in place, they are unable to sell their produce. Tomato crops are ready to be harvested but farmers have been forced to leave them in the field.

It is important that the government takes some steps to allay their concerns and ensure the produce is sold in the markets so that the farmers can earn their living.