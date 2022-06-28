Husbands Left Behind, Ukrainian Refugee Moms Get Help in Polish Day Care Centres

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

“I am a single mom from Ukraine with a five-year-old son. To ensure my son has a place to live, I clean houses even though I have a master's degree,” said Alina.

Alina is a 32-year-old Ukrainian refugee from Kharkiv. She holds a master's degree in banking and used to work as a real estate agent back home. Once the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, she escaped to Krakow, Poland with her five-year-old son. But she couldn’t find a job there since she didn’t know the language.