U2 Members Bono & The Edge Perform at a Bomb Shelter in Kyiv

Bono and The Edge performed for 40 minutes at the Khreshchatyk metro station.
U2 band members Bono and The Edge showed their support for Ukraine by performing at a bomb shelter in Kyiv. As per a post by the band's official social media, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky invited the Irish rock singer and the lead guitarist to perform in the country.
The duo performed for 40 minutes at the Khreshchatyk metro station to show their solidarity to Ukraine, while the country is being invaded by Russia.
Bono and the Edge played an acoustic version of the 1987 U2 song ‘With Or Without You’. They also played a version of the Ben E King song ‘Stand By Me’ with Taras Topolia, a Ukrainian singer turned soldier. The musicians substituted the word ‘me’ for ‘Ukraine’.
Photos and videos of the performance have been posted on social media.
Bono also offered words of comfort to the Ukrainians. He said: “The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom.” He also spoke to Sky News in Kyiv and referenced Russian president Vladimir Putin when he said, "I think that the people in Russia... younger people know what’s going on. I trust in the younger people in Russia to throw this man out of his office, that is so high and is so low, right now.”
