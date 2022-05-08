'Darkness has Returned to Ukraine': Zelenskyy On World War II Anniversary
"Decades after World War II, darkness has returned to Ukraine, and it has become black and white again," he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Sunday, 8 May, compared Russia's invasion of his country to Nazi Germany during an address commemorating World War II, saying "evil has returned" to Europe, reported AFP.
"Decades after World War II, darkness has returned to Ukraine, and it has become black and white again," Zelenskyy said in a video address while standing in front of destroyed residential buildings.
"Evil has returned, in a different uniform, under different slogans, but for the same purpose," he added.
The video also showed archive footage of World War II and black and white footage of Russia's invasion.
He accused Russia of implementing a "bloody reconstruction of Nazism" in Ukraine using "its ideas, actions, words and symbols."
Zelenskyy said that the Russian army was replicating Nazi "atrocities" and giving justification that "aims to give this evil a sacred purpose."
Zelenskyy also appealed to European nations, including the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands, by likening Russian strikes on urban hubs in Ukraine to Nazi bombings of their towns and cities.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address that "as in 1945, victory will be ours". He also congratulated former Soviet nations on the 77th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat.
Russia had invaded Ukraine on 24 February, with Moscow claiming its 'military operation' was in part to 'de-Nazify' the country.
Both the countries have likened each other's actions to those of Nazi Germany. The Soviet Union and other allies defeated Nazi Germany in 1945, and the same is celebrated in ex-Soviet countries on 9 May.
(With inputs from AFP.)
